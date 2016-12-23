× Victim’s brutal beating death captured on Snapchat

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Two people are facing charges in the death of a Wisconsin man after prosecutors say he was brutally beaten and a video of the incident recorded on the victim’s Snapchat.

Devin Katzfey and Sarah Zakzesky, both 20, are being charged in connection with Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro’s murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Mendoza-Chaparro was discovered in an alley on Monday, with no shoes, his pants down and severe wounds around his neck and head, the Journal Sentinel reports.

During the investigation, authorities looked at his Snapchat account and found three videos linked to the beating.

The first video shows a close-up of a badly battered Mendoza-Chaparro. He was lying on his back on a floor. A voice is heard in the video saying: “You got knocked the (expletive) out (expletive). The man was later identified as Katzfey.

The second video showed Mendoza-Chaparro lying near a doorway. He was seen clearly badly beaten with blood coming from his face and mouth. He also has no pants on. A voice is heard in the video saying: “You hear me? That’s what happens when you steal.” Katzfey then turns the camera to show his face in the video.

The third video showed Mendoza-Chaparro being kicked repeatedly.

Zakzesky says the night before the incident, she was smoking marijuana in her apartment with Katzfey and several others when Mendoza-Chaparro said he was coming over. She then fell asleep, but around 9 a.m., Katzfey woke her up and told her that he found a bong and pipe, among other things in his Mendoza-Chaparro’s jacket. They then grabbed him and started beating him.

They then dragged the man to the spot where they dumped him and he later passed away.

Katzfey and Zakzesky are each charged with first-degree reckless homicide, as parties to the crime.