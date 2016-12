Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Malls and shopping centers will fill up over the next two days.

Management at the Friendly Center in Greensboro says they're bracing for the large crowds.

The center has stores opening early on Friday and Christmas Eve to accommodate last-minute shoppers.

Traffic officers are helping in the parking lot.

The center says Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 are two of their busiest days of the year.