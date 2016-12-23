Santa Claus visits sick children at Cone Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Most people will say the best place to be on Christmas Day is at home with family.

However, some families in the children’s unit at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital may not be able to go home for Christmas.

“We’re not sure yet. It’s up in the air, but we’re hoping to be home Christmas,” parent Christy Reynolds said.

Reynolds has a daughter being cared for in the children’s unit.

In hopes of making sure children wouldn’t be down about their circumstances, Santa Claus visited them and dropped off gifts.

Some of the children were brought to visit Santa in his sleigh near the unit’s entrance.

Other children who were unable to leave their rooms, received a visit from Santa at their locations.

“They smile, the parents smile, and for that little bit of time, no matter what’s wrong, it all goes away,” Santa Claus said.

“She’s three so she’s really getting excited about Christmas, but for her to be here yet she still gets gifts here - I think she’s satisfied,” Reynolds said.

The children received teddy bears and other gifts including dolls and toy cars.