Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Before meeting a tight deadline, Santa Claus made sure to make one very important stop.

Santa visited patients and staff in the children’s unit at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.

Children who were able to leave their rooms sat with Santa in his sleigh to share what they wanted for Christmas.

They also received a gift.

Before leaving, Santa made sure to stop by the rooms of patients who were not able visit with him in his sleigh.