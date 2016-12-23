Police release images of man accused of robbing Winston-Salem bank

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem have released surveillance images of a man accused of robbing a bank by handing the teller a threatening note.

Officers were called to the Wells Fargo at 3171 Peters Creek Parkway at about 3:42 p.m. Friday in connection to the incident.

Witnesses said the suspect had just entered the bank and gave the teller a threatening note that demanded money.

The suspect received the money and left and nobody was injured, Winston-Salem police said in a press release. He allegedly took off in a vehicle described as a four door, champagne colored Ford Explorer.

Police described the suspect as being about 50 to 60 years old with medium height, shoulder-length gray hair and gray facial hair.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.