North Carolina man with history of peeping charged again in new peeping incident

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 34-year-old Raleigh man is accused of looking in a woman’s apartment windows.

WTVD reported that it happened in the 2000 block of Quail Forest Drive just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The Raleigh Police Department said Elleston St. Patrick Baker fled on foot when he realized he’d been seen by officers, but was quickly caught.

He’s charged with misdemeanor secret peeping and resisting arrest.

Records show Baker has a history of peeping charges. He’s been arrested multiple times in Wake County. He was accused on two different occasions in 2006, and four times in 2007 before his arrest in June of that year.