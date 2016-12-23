Mount Airy couple creates blessing boxes for those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. - Blessing boxes are popping up in Mount Airy and Dobson. The boxes are filled with non-perishable food for anyone who may need it and for anyone who may want to fill them up.

"It's unlocked 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," said Nicole Jenkins with Dobson Community Outreach, who got the idea from a relative in Florida. "Anybody can come, anytime, take what they need and then anybody can come and put in it any time what they want to put in."

The blessing boxes, built by several volunteers, are located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and in front of the Dobson Town Hall. They are filled with canned food, bottle water and even scarves.

"This is a way for folks to come out, without killing their pride because a lot of people are prideful and that's what stops them from getting the help they really need."