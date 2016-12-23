‘Meant to be’: Boy’s heartwarming adoption photo goes viral

PHOENIX, Ariz. — After 832 days in foster care, a 3-year-old boy finally found his forever home.

Michael, who had been living with Tara Montgomery, was officially adopted on Dec. 20 in Phoenix, Arizona, ABC News reports.

“Michael was placed with us on Feb. 14, 2015, when he was 18 months old. We were his third foster family,” she said. “His original case plan was reunification with his ‘bio-mom.’ When that plan failed, a new plan was set. As a single parent, I was not looking to adopt, just to help kids during transition.”

In a beautiful photo posted on Twitter, Montogomery’s daughter documented the adoption process, including Michael’s reaction to the news.

The photo shows the little boy with his fist in the air and a large grin on his face.

“This photo is the definition of his personality,” she said. “He couldn’t help but let everyone know that he was being adopted today. We are so happy to have Michael in our lives.”

Tara said the adoption was “meant to be.”

The post has more than 55,000 retweets and 137,000 likes.