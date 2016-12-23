Officer, family pays off student lunch debt for 150 kids

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — More than 100 students in Georgia and their families received a heartwarming Christmas surprise.

One local family decided to pay off the entire lunch debt for the students of Central Gwinnett High School.

According to friends, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Stoner and his family decided to celebrate their own Christmas a little different this year. It was Deputy Stoner’s wife Gabriela who came up with the idea.

“He and his wife had quietly decided not to buy holiday gifts this year, instead, the family wanted to create a special memory for their family by doing something for someone else,” a post by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office read.

Deputy Stoner and his family paid off the entire lunch balance for 150 kids, where more than half the student population qualifies free or reduced lunches

The family ended up donating $280. They wanted to remain anonymous but once CBS46 discovered the story coworkers like Volkodav couldn’t help but share their story.

