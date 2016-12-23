No injuries after house fire in Winston-Salem

Photo Gallery
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Nobody was hurt, but a home in Winston-Salem was damaged after a house fire on Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 1469 Ridgemere Lane near Mt. Tabor High School at about 2:50 p.m. Friday.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted at about 3 p.m. that the fire was in progress. About a half hour later, they tweeted that the fire was out and the occupants were clear and accounted for.
Authorities have not released a cause of the fire or how much damage it caused. Fire units on the scene were able to save several Christmas presents.
36.130284 -80.313470