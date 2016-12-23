College Hill Co-op looking for a forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing seems to bring adults together, quite like their kids.

“We're passionate parents,” says Chuck Forsbrey.

And that passion brought together a few dozen families, 36 years ago, to create a childcare co-operative that has thrived, ever since.

“That's how I found my sense of community,” says parent Sara Rosenblatt, about when she moved to Greensboro who, like, Chuck Forsbrey, is a parent in the College Hill Childcare Co-op.

Although the group has done well for more than a third of a century, it hit a bump in the road – well, more accurately, a bump in their location near the road – when they learned the building they were in was sold.

“We were given a 3-day notice to vacate,” says Rosenblatt, about the place the co-op had called home for more than 10 years.

But they were not about to give up what they’d built.

“We love our children like I assume most people do and we're working hard to do what we have to do to keep existing as a co-op,” says Forsbrey.

Because the co-op is more than just a way to have your kids taken care of.

“Every parent is involved with clean-up, with child care, and this has been a model and philosophy that has been running for 36 years,” says Rosenblatt. “We're not reinventing the wheel - it's just something that we're tweaking it as time and generations have gone on.”

Not only do the parents appreciate the model, but so do the teachers, like Audra Masters.

“To actually have (the parents) in the classrooms, they get that extra time with their children, which I think is really important,” says Masters.

“It works for me, it works for my family and we think it will work for other people,” insists Rosenblatt.

See why, in this edition of the Buckley Report … and if you think this is a group that is right for your family, you can contact them, through their website: http://www.chcoop.org/.