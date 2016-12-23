× Coast Guard rescues 3 people from yacht near Ocracoke Inlet

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued two men and a woman from a yacht in the Ocracoke Inlet Thursday evening.

Crews were notified around 5:40 p.m. that a 54-foot yacht had ran aground and was taking on water, according to WWAY.

At about 5:45 p.m., a helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City and Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet got to the scene. Approximately 45 minutes later, a helicopter rescue arrived and hoisted the three to safety.

“Everyone involved worked in a good, timely fashion to get on scene as quick as possible,” said Jared Stanton, watchstander at Sector North Carolina. “Thanks to our crews’ training, no time was wasted to respond to this situation.”

The names have not been released and no injuries were reported.

Officials are expected to make plans to retrieve the yacht.