Christmas decorations spark ‘feud’ between Forsyth County neighbors

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Two neighbors in Clemmons are having a friendly rivalry over their Christmas decorations.

One of the homes on Drumheller Road is decked out in holiday décor. The display took homeowner Norman Kaplan three weeks to set up.

Kaplan’s neighbor, Steven Baity, is getting in on some of his efforts by posting a “ditto” sign pointing to house next door.

Four years ago, Baity stopped decorating his house. Kaplan was not thrilled so he created a small ditto sign to go in his yard. Baity keeps making the sign larger.

This year the feud went even farther.

”I got to looking and then I said, ‘wait a minute’ that's when I noticed the Scrooge sign,” said Baity. “He put up a Scrooge sign, snuck it in on me, pointing at my house.”

Norman Kaplan and Steven Baity are actually really great friends. They love to sit with their families on the porch together and watch people’s reaction when they drive by.

"As they slow down you can hear them laugh or just smile and roll their windows down,” said Kaplan.

If anyone would like to see the “Dueling” display, it will be up on 600 block of Drumheller Road through the new year.