Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman wasejected and killed in a single-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 40 in Greensboro late Thursday night, according to a news release.

Police say the unidentified female was driving just west of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10 p.m. when she was ejected from her vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital and later passed away.

The reason for the crash is unknown and the victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.