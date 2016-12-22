× Woman shot in leg in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One woman was injured during a shooting in Greensboro late Wednesday night, according to police.

At about 11:10 p.m., police responded to 2831 O’ Henry Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers determined multiple shots were fired through a sliding glass door and several rounds hit a woman in her lower leg.

She was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the shooting, two adults and three children were at home.

No additional details have been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.