Starmount High School volunteer charged with indecent liberties with a student

ELKIN, N.C. – A 24-year-old local high school volunteer faces various charges after being accused of indecent liberties with a student.

Cody Wayne Amburn, 24, of Jonesville, faces two counts each of indecent liberties with a student, sexual activity with a student and crimes against nature.

The suspect was a Starmount High School volunteer and the victim was a Starmount High School student, Elkin police said in a press release.

The Elkin Police Department and the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a case on December 15. The suspect was arrested Thursday.

Amburn was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond and has court planned for January 25 in Wilkes County District Court.