Richard Petty gives personal tour of Petty’s Garage to boy with rare skin disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEVEL CROSS, N.C. – A young boy with a rare skin disease was all smiles after meeting Richard Petty.

Jonah recently toured through the Petty Garage in Level Cross. He’s 7 years old and knows almost anything about any car.

Jonah was born with a rare skin condition. It`s called Epidermolysis Bullosa. His skin is ultra-sensitive to any friction, blistering at the slightest rubbing or scratching.

Looking at all the cars at the Petty Garage was just the start. Jonah got a personal tour from the “King” of NASCAR.

NASCAR drivers recently donated $1.8 million to the EB research partnership in hopes to curing and spreading awareness to the disease.