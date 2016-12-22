Pregnant Arizona waitress receives $900 tip

PHOENIX, Ariz. — It was a true Christmas miracle for a pregnant server in Arizona who received a $900 tip on a $61 meal.

On Dec. 17, Sarah Clark, a server at Pita Jungle in Phoenix, received the large tip from a couple who simply wanted to give back, KNPX reports.

A heartwarming note written on the receipt reads, “This is God’s money — he gave it to us so we could give it to you. God Bless.”

Clark, whose fiance’ is set to have knee surgery Thursday, says the money came at a perfect time.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more right now,” she said. “It’s going to help with bills, with rent, with being able to stay home and spend some more time with my baby.”

When all was done, the couple gave Clark a 1,468 percent tip.

Clark’s daughter is due on Jan. 8.

