Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pony Up Daddy is the fun new way for daddies, mommies, grandparents and guardians to give pony rides like never before! So go on and take a break from video games and expensive toys - it's time to play with your kids again!

But, does the invention actually work?

FOX On Your Side Consumers Reporter Melissa Painter puts the Pony Up Daddy to the Deal or Dud test.

Is it a deal or a dud? Find out in today's segment.