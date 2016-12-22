× NC middle school teacher charged with statutory rape of student

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police arrested a former teacher at Neal Middle School Tuesday and charged him with sexual offenses from 2015 involving a 14-year-old female student.

WTVD reported that Troy Logan Pickens, 26, of Raleigh, was arrested in Rockingham by US Marshals. Pickens is currently a teacher in Wake County at Durant Road Middle School.

The alleged incident happened in February 2015 while he was a teacher. The incident was reported this month, according to police.

A spokesperson from Wake County Public Schools said Pickens was suspended December 13 after district officials learned of the allegations. School officials said they didn’t know about the allegations until they were contacted by investigators.

Pickens has been employed with WCPSS since July 1, 2015.

He was charged with statutory rape, committing a sexual offense involving a student, and taking indecent liberties with a child. Bond was raised to $750,000 at a court hearing Wednesday.

Pickens was a chorus teacher at Neal Middle School from Jan. 2014 to March 13, 2015 when he resigned. He was suspended with pay on March 11, 2015, after a student reported he grabbed her inappropriately in class, according to a Chip Sudderth, a spokesman for Durham Public Schools.