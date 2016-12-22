NC deputies help woman with breast cancer provide Christmas gifts for her daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman with breast cancer and her 5-year-old daughter will have a happy holiday season thanks to deputies in North Carolina.

Chaila Hernandez recently moved to North Carolina from Connecticut to care for her cousin, who also has breast cancer, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. When she got to the state, her Connecticut license was not honored, so she had to work at a used car dealership.

“I’d like to find someone who’s a good person, who’s trying hard, who just needs a little wind in their back, maybe a push over the hill to make a difference in their life,” Sgt. Jack Oxendine told WSOC.

Oxendine helped raise more than $1,000 for a gift card that was used to purchase a new bicycle and a princess bed for Hernandez’s daughter Kaydence. On Wednesday, deputies delivered the presents to the family.

Deputies set up a GoFundMe page to support Chaila and her family. So far, the account has $585 of its $5,000 goal.