NAACP to call for boycott of NC after failure to repeal HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina branch of the NAACP said in a news conference Thursday it will request a national NAACP economic boycott of the state following the General Assembly’s failure Wednesday to repeal HB2, WTVD reported.
A supposedly bipartisan deal to repeal the law failed when both sides balked and started blaming each other. After more than nine hours of backroom discussions and sporadic public effort, Republican state legislators quit trying to repeal the law and went home.
The law omits gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people from state anti-discrimination protections, bars local governments from passing broad non-discrimination ordinances covering them, and orders transgender people to use bathrooms and showers that align with their sex at birth.