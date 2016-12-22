× Most popular Christmas movies in each state

Christmas Day is rapidly approaching and time to watch your favorite holiday classics is dwindling.

So, what is North and South Carolina’s favorite movie to watch during Christmas? According to CableTV.com, it’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

In total, America’s favorite holiday film is Jon Favreau’s “Elf,” which highlights a Christmas elf’s quest from the North Pole to New York City to find his dad. The movie stars funnyman Will Ferrell. Listed at number two is the 1990 classic “Home Alone.”

To compile the list, CableTV.com took the top-rated holiday movies as ranked by AMC (American Movie Classics) viewers and cross-referenced them with Google Trends data in each state over the last decade.

View the entire list here.