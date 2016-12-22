Mom accused of beating, throwing sons against wall for opening Christmas presents early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- An Indiana mother was charged after she allegedly hit her two children with a belt buckle, threw them against the wall and bit one of them when they opened their Christmas presents early.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Sascha Collins hit the 7- and 9-year-old boys after they went into her room and opened the presents in her closet, according to WISH.

Police say the boys' teenage sister found them when she got home. She immediately took them away from the house and called for help.

In an interview with police, Collins said her children were being "disrespectful and out of control." She knew she spanked them, but doesn't remember everything.

“When we see these types of things happen it breaks our hearts knowing that this is going on. We try to see that it was just a kid’s excitement and that is what we want for them to have, excitement around Christmas time,” said Greenfield Police Chief Derek Towle.

Collins is charged with domestic battery with bodily injury to a person under 14 and domestic battery to a disabled person with bodily injury.