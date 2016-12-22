× Man killed stepmom for ‘gloating’ about Dallas Cowboys win, police say

AUSTIN, Texas — A 20-year-old Texas man killed his stepmom because he thought she was disrespecting his father by “gloating” about the Dallas Cowboys victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night.

Pontrey O’Neal Jones has been charged with the murder of Magdalena Ruiz, KEYE reports. Detectives say Jones walked outside to get some fresh air and when he returned, Ruiz was “disrespecting his father and gloating about how the Cowboys won the game.”

He then grabbed a knife he had hidden in the living room couch and began stabbing Ruiz from behind. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father stepped in to stop the stabbing, but Jones fled and was later found him lying naked in the grass.

According to court documents, Jones initially planned to break his little sister’s neck, but later “developed a plan against” his stepmom.

He is in jail on a $500,000 bond.