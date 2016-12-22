× Greensboro murder suspect arrested for fatal shooting of convenience store customer

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police arrested a Greensboro man Thursday who is accused of shooting and killing another man at a convenience store.

Delrico Antonio Smith, 24, faces charges in connection to the death of Cedric Antoine Willoughby, according to Greensboro police.

Smith has been charged with first-degree murder, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Willoughby was shot and killed at the Grab N Go Citgo convenience store at 637 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at about 12:21 a.m. April 3, 2016.

The suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a brief standoff at a home at 1204 East Randolph Avenue, according to police.

Officers found Willoughby, 31, near by a store cooler with a single gunshot to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that they saw two groups of people arguing in the parking lot at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and McColloch Street when an exchange of gunfire erupted.

Investigation said several bullets broke a glass window at the store. One of the rounds struck Willoughby, a customer who had no connection to the people who fired the weapons.

Smith has also been charged with possession of a firearm by felon and felony discharge of a weapon into occupied property.