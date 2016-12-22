× Greensboro Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

At about 9:01 a.m., police went to the Family Dollar at 1435 E. Cone Blvd in reference to a robbery of business. Upon arrival, police discovered that an armed suspect entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled on foot toward Summit Avenue.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.