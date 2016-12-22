× FOX8 expands news offerings to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Apple TV and Google’s android TV

GREENSBORO, N.C. – FOX8 WGHP, Tribune Broadcasting’s Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem, NC television station, today announced content from FOX8 is now available via FOX8 branded applications on several platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google’s Android TV, where the station is offering news, lifestyle and entertainment segments as video-on-demand content. FOX8’s weather reports are also available on Amazon’s voice-activated Alexa service, via flash news briefing.

On the FOX8 application, users can find archive content, digital exclusives, local specials and expanded news segments.

“More people get their local news from FOX8/WGHP and myFOX8.com than anyone else in the Triad. These exciting platforms are a perfect complement for the delivery of our news, weather and sports”.

Platform users can search for FOX8 WGHP to access content on the device of their choice.

Tribune Broadcasting has also launched PIX11 in New York and KSTU in Salt Lake (the first in the Salt Lake market) on the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google’s Android TV platforms. The remaining Tribune Broadcasting stations will roll out in early 2017.