AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters are battling a large structure fire at the top of Sugar Mountain in Avery County.

The building caught fire sometime before 7 a.m. Thursday morning, WSOC reports. The cause of the fire is unclear.

The structure is reportedly an office building for a set of condos on top of the mountain.

The investigation is ongoing.