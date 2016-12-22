Family fears worst after North Carolina woman’s disappearance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family members fear the worst now that a loved one has been missing for almost a week, according to WSOC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the disappearance of south Charlotte resident Nia Hantzopoulos.

“We’re pleading for help to get Nia safe back home,” her husband, Angelo Hantzopoulos, told Eyewitness News anchor Liz Foster.

Family members say they have not seen or heard from her since she left her home on Quail Ridge Drive last Friday. Her husband of 32 years says that is not like her.

“She loved her family way too much. There’s no way she would’ve left without any contact with anyone,” Angelo said.

Nia’s family says she is perfectly healthy and doesn’t take any medication. She was in her Toyota Avalon last week and was planning to go to the barnyard flea market in Fort Mill.