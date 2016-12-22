Eden convenience store robbed at gunpoint overnight

EDEN, N.C. — Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a convenience store in Eden early Thursday morning.

At about 1:40 a.m., officers went to J-Mart #1, located at 1320 E. Stadium Drive in reference to an armed robbery, according to a news release. After a conversation with the clerk, police determined two male suspects entered the store with a pistol.

One of the suspects jumped over the counter while the second ran around it. They then took money and cigars before fleeing the store.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755.