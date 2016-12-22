Duke guard Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely after tripping opponent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke Blue Devils junior guard Grayson Allen has been suspended indefinitely by the program following his third tripping incident in the last year, CBS Sports reports.

In Wednesday night's game against Elon, Allen tripped opposing guard Steven Santa Ana. After the incident, he threw a tantrum on the bench that was caught by cameras.

Grayson Allen better be pissed at himself, not the refs. Couldn't have been a more blatant trip https://t.co/P31pvxiPur — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) December 21, 2016

Allen tripped a Louisville player last February and a Florida State player a month later.

“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable," said Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski. "He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

Meanwhile Grayson Allen continues to trip people.... Absolutely appalling. https://t.co/ttWbEugF7U — Kentucky! #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) December 22, 2016

