About 50 vehicles vandalized in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – About 50 vehicles in High Point were vandalized during the late hours of Wednesday and early hours of Thursday, according to police.

Police said the general area of the vandalism stretches from the 2700 block of South Main Street to the 3000 block of North Main Street and then west throughout the central section of the city.

The vehicles were found vandalized with the windows shot with a BB gun or something similar, High Point police said in a press release.

Police are asking anyone with a security system to review video footage from about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to about 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police said officers are investigating a possible suspect vehicle described as a dark small extended cab pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224 or Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.