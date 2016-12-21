× Woman charged in death of missing Greensboro man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman faces a murder charge in the death of a man reported missing out of Greensboro on Dec. 15.

Betty Genopolos Russell, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Allen Lee Ritter, according to a news release.

Deputies found Ritter dead Tuesday inside his home at 125 Vivian Lane while performing a welfare check. Ritter was last seen Dec. 9 and a neighbor reported him missing Dec. 15.

The cause of death is undetermined pending autopsy results.

Russell is being held without bail at the Greensboro Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.