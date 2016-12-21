× Man arrested by US Marshals in connection with High Point shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a shooting in High Point.

Chazden Jairel Hayes, 25, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals.

The charges stem from an incident on Saturday when Hayes allegedly broke into the house of a female he knew.

At some point during the incident, a male also in the house was allegedly shot by Hayes, the release said. Hayes fled the scene shortly after.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals along with High Point police located Hayes at an apartment in southeast High Point. He was arrested without incident.

No bond information was released.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.