Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen among four Panthers to make 2017 Pro Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several big-name Carolina Panthers will be participating in the 2017 Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl matches the top players in the American Football Conference (AFC) against those in the National Football Conference (NFC).

Tight end Greg Olsen, linebacker Luke Kuechly, linebacker Thomas Davis and fullback Mike Tolbert were all voted into the big game by the NFL on Tuesday.

In addition to the Panthers, a league-high seven Oakland Raiders were selected from the AFC and an NFC-leading six players were chosen from the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers, whose record sits at 6-8, will battle the Falcons on Dec. 24 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 1.

The Pro Bowl will be at 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 in Orlando, Florida.

