Louisburg man makes fiddles

LOUISBURG, N.C. -- In a little workshop in the town of Louisburg, North Carolina, you'll find fiddlemaker Mike Anderson.

Anderson says he has had an interest in making things in wood ever since he was a kid.

"I took up fiddle making because I wanted a challenge that would take me through my lifetime," he said. "Principally I have used the techniques that have been used for 300 years making these instruments."

Even though Anderson knows how to play the fiddle, his passion is making them.