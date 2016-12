Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme has done it again.

The Winston-Salem-based company's newest creation, a Nutella inspired doughnut, looks to be one of its tastiest yet.

On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced "Nutty Cocoa Ring," which includes Nutella, chocolate icing, and crunchy hazelnut pieces.

"This indulgent combination will allow for a flavor experience unlike any other," said Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward.

