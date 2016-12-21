× Illinois man suing McDonald’s over lack of value in ‘value meal’ price

CHICAGO — An Illinois man is taking a stand against two McDonald’s franchisee’s stores and suing the fast food giant, arguing that the two cheeseburger “Extra Value Meal” is more expensive as a meal than when the items are purchased separately.

James W. Gertie says the meal, which includes two cheeseburgers, medium french fries and a drink at $5.90, is 41 cents more than the individually purchased items, according to the Daily Herald.

Gertie is seeking class-action, or group, status, for a consumer fraud and deceptive practices lawsuit against local McDonald’s operator Karis Management Co.

“The reason that I am doing this is not about the 41 cents. It’s because of the principle,” Gertie said. “A value meal is supposed to be a cheaper price. That’s the whole point of a ‘value’ meal. I believe in the principle of true advertising. If a company advertises something to be a value, then that is what it should be.”

The lawsuit hopes to restrain McDonald’s from pricing value meals equal to or more than the items when purchased separately.