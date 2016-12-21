Heartwarming video shows girl with autism singing ‘Hallelujah’

DONAGHADEE, United Kingdom — A powerful video shows a 10-year-old girl with autism singing a beautiful rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Kaylee Rodgers, who has autism and ADHD, is shown belting the song out for the Killard House Special School’s Christmas show, ITV reports.

On Dec. 18, Nichola Martin posted the video of the performance on Facebook.

In only three days, hundreds of people have posted positive comments on the video.

“Wow what a beautiful voice she has,” wrote one person. “Leonard Cohen would love this,” another said.

“For a child who came in P4 and wouldn’t really talk, wouldn’t really read out in class, to stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing. It takes a lot of effort on Kaylee’s part” said Colin Millar, principal of Killard House Special School.

The video has more than 219,000 views, 3,000 likes and 3,478 shares.