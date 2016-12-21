Giving scarves to those in need in Rockingham County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Scarves in the trees around town are getting many residents' attention.

They scarves come from the "Cover The Trees, Keep Our Neighbors Warm" project.

County high school students with the Student Health Center along with staff at Annie Penn Hospital collected more than 100 scarves and placed them in trees for the homeless. Many of the scarves include a message of comfort and encouragement.

"Sometimes it's a silent community that accepts those," said Stokes Ann Hunt, the executive director of the Annie Penn Foundation. "It's the warmth in our heart that we get from doing it and hoping that those residents that are in need and needed some warmth this holiday season may have it."

Volunteers placed the scarves Tuesday afternoon and by midday Wednesday many were gone.

With many scarves donated, staff have enough to place more in trees on winter nights when the temperatures dip.