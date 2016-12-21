× Charlotte City Council votes for full repeal of non-discrimination ordinance that led to HB2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council voted 7-2 to fully repeal its “bathroom” ordinance Wednesday after some state lawmakers said actions taken Monday were not enough, WTBV reports.

There are three parts to the city’s ordinance. The first two parts deal with discrimination policies for passenger vehicles for hire and city contractors, while the third part involves public accommodations, including bathrooms.

The ordinance was repealed in its entirety Wednesday morning.

“Today, the Charlotte City Council took additional steps to ensure the repeal of HB2 would not be jeopardized in any way. They voted 7-2 to remove all aspects of the original ordinance that remained. The City Council acted in good faith to do everything that it understood was necessary to facilitate the repeal of HB2.”

A fifth special session will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday as proclaimed by Gov. Pat McCrory. The purpose, to address the Public Facilities and Privacy Security Act, commonly referred to as HB2.

The law requires people using government-owned buildings to use the bathroom that corresponds to the sex on their birth certificate and gives the state authority over municipalities setting non-discrimination ordinances involving labor and wages.

This special session is a promised response after Charlotte council said it would repeal it’s non-discrimination ordinance that prompted the legislation.