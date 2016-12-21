× 3 suspects rob Winston-Salem grocery store at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for three men accused of robbing a Winston-Salem grocery store late Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers arrived at Stanleyville Grocery located at 3990 N. Patterson Ave., according to a news release. An investigation determined two suspects entered the business and approached personnel before showing their guns. A third suspect then entered the store and placed tobacco items and an undisclosed amount of money into a dark bag.

The suspects then fled the area on foot.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.