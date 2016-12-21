12 charged in Alamance County drug busts; more than 1,276 grams of marijuana seized

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police have charged 12 people in connection with drug-related investigations conducted throughout 2016 in Alamance County.

Earlier this year, authorities began investigating individuals that law enforcement received prior drug-related complaints about, according to a press release. On Dec. 21, the arrest warrants were issued.

In total, 23 felony charges and four misdemeanor charges were filed. 338.5 grams of cocaine, 1276.3 grams of marijuana, 1.6 grams of heroin, 180 dosage units of opiate-based prescription medication and 3 firearms were seized.

Of the 12 suspects, 10 are now in jail while authorities are still looking for two.

Anyone with information about the investigations is asked to contact Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

Arrests include:

Delmario Ray Stubblefield, of 2317 W. Simpson Road in Green Level, charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia





Susan Faye Bowman, of 712 Roxboro St. in Haw River, charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia





Timothy Maurice Tyson Jr., of 543 Fitch Drive in Mebane, arrested on federal drug and gun charges





Jamie Lee Mays, of 1023 E. Gilbreath St., Lot 12, in Graham, charged with common law robbery, trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance





Allen Cecil Ray Jr., of 1419 Morningside Dr. in Burlington, charged with possession of heroin





Jaheem Lashard Watson, of 218 Walker Ave. in Graham, charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, sell cocaine and deliver cocaine





Tamarious Devontae Woods, of 204 Cobb Ave. in Burlington, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm





Timothy Allen Burnsfield, of 1496 Vander Odum Road in Bear Creek, charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine





Kirstin Marie Stubbs, of 2561 Ferrell Road in Mebane, charged with two counts each of trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance by sale, trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance by delivery, and possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.





Ronnie Lee Buntin, of 913-A E. Harden St. in Graham, charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Still wanted:

Donnovan Ashley Pennix, of 5426 Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Road in Graham, charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Harry Lamont Teel III, of 102 E. Oakwood St. in Mebane, charged with two counts each of selling cocaine and delivering cocaine.