Yadkin County school volunteer accused of sexual activity with a student

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkin County Schools volunteer is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a student, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Wayne Amburn, 24, of Jonesville, is charged with one felony count of sexual activity with a student and one felony count of indecent liberties with a student.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a report of inappropriate sexual activity from the Yadkin County Schools administration, the release said.

During an investigation, detectives were able to confirm the allegations, the release said.

Amburn was issued a $15,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.