Woman helps bring inclusive play area for kids with disabilities to LeBauer Park

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Meg Harris is passionate about making sure all children can experience “play.”

Harris is the lead occupational therapist for Guilford County Schools, but her work outside of the school system is impacting hundreds of families who visit LeBauer Park.

She served as a consultant for The Peacehaven Community Farm Sensory Space -- an interactive sculpture at LeBauer Park that serves as an inclusive play space for kids of various developmental and physical abilities.

However, the sculpture places emphasis on appealing to children with sensory differences.

“It’s just so pleasing to me to see children with disabilities [and] children without disabilities enjoying this,” Harris said.

The sensory space at LeBauer Park provides different ways children with sensory needs can still experience play.

“They can play with their eyes, they can play with their hands,” Harris said.

There are features that focus on auditory and tactile elements as well as interactive pieces.

There’s also a strategic purpose to the angles on the design.

“If there’s a child that’s in a stroller or a wheelchair, the wall is coming towards them,” Harris said.

LeBauer Park is located at 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.