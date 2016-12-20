Virginia military dad dressed as Santa surprises son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia first-grade student received the surprise of a lifetime last week after his father came home early from deployment overseas, according to WTVR.

The big reveal came Friday morning inside with Mrs. Taylor's classroom at Widewater Elementary School.

Staff Sgt. David Rescott of the United States Marine Corps returned home after a 10-month deployment to Kuwait and surprised his unsuspecting son Jackson.

Dressed as Santa Claus, Rescott paid a visit to the first grade classroom to read a book.

Once Santa took off the beard, the 6-year-old was speechless, realizing Santa was actually his dad.

The surprise was so special because Jackson can now spend Christmas with his father. Rescott wasn't scheduled to be back until after the New Year.

It turns out, his wife had been planning the surprise early homecoming since October.