Greensboro police identify man shot, killed in Smith Homes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died following a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Greensboro police and Guilford EMS responded to the 700 block of Sparta Drive at 6:32 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Antonio Decarlos Johnson, 36, of Greensboro, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Johnson was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, the release said.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.