Students pray, sing while police arrest escaped inmate outside

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Students and their teacher experienced what they believe to be the true power of prayer earlier this month.

Each morning, students in Tahma Jeffrey’s fourth-grade class begin the day reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and with prayer, according to WIS. On Dec. 8, a dangerous escapee from the Richland County Detention Center in South Carolina made his way to Northside Christian Academy’s parking lot.

“The children jumped out of their seats and ran over to the window. And I had 19 students plus myself looking out of the window when low and behold, the parking lot was surrounded by police cars and police officers and the lights were on,” Tahma Jeffrey said.

As students figured out what was happening, they started to cry and panic, she said. So she decided to do something natural to her: pray.

“I don’t know. There was just a lot of noise and there was screaming and the helicopter and all, so I just got down on my knees and started praying. And at that point, all the students got down on their knees and started praying,” she said.

When she did, one of the students began to sing, while the others prayed.

Jeffrey says a moment that started in fear, ended in peace.

