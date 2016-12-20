Salvation Army kettle bell program rings in the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- We see them outside of grocery and department stores during the holiday season -- the Salvation Army's kettle bell ringers.

The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has 52 kettle bell ringers this year. Some are volunteers and others are part-time workers. Their goal is to raise $400,000 through the program to help families in Forsyth County both during the holidays and year-round.

Roger Sloan is familiar with the program, as it's his sixth year as a kettle bell ringer. The Salvation Army had an impact on Sloan’s life. When he was going through rough times, he relied on the organization's services. In return, he works as a ringer.

“I feel that if someone hadn’t donated they [the salvation army] wouldn’t have been able to help me,” Sloan said. “So by being able to ring this bell in all type of weather, it gives them [the salvation army] the funds to help somebody else.”

Monday through Saturday, the kettle bell ringers meet at the Salvation Army on Broad Street in Winston-Salem for prayer and breakfast. They are then assigned a location to collect donations.

Many of the ringers start their mornings at 9:30 a.m. and wrap up around 7 p.m.

The program begins on November 9th and ends on Christmas Eve.